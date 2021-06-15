Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

