$1.12 EPS Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,991. The company has a market cap of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

