Short Interest in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Rises By 64.2%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.64% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MCEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $22.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

