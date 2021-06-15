Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 13th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

