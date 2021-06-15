Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

