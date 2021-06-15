Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $49.04. UBS Group now has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Olin shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 5,570 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

