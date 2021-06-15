Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $3,429,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

LIXT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,116. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.