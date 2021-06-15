Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) PT at $213.25

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of HELE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.01. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
