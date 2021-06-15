Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) PT at $213.25

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.01. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

