XIO (XIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

