Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Position Increased by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for 1.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.25% of Koppers worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 102,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,714. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $689.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

