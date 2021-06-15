Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Northern Technologies International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $157.52 million, a P/E ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

