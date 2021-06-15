Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,375.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,417.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $971.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

