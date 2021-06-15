Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,193. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

