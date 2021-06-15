Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Lifted by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 3.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $128,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

