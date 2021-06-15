Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Financial Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Booking and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80% Monaker Group -33,996.25% -139.93% -86.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booking and Monaker Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 13.92 $59.00 million $4.71 489.39 Monaker Group $50,000.00 1,125.60 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Booking and Monaker Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 12 13 0 2.46 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking currently has a consensus target price of $2,422.72, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Summary

Booking beats Monaker Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

