Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,104 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $50,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

