Equity Investment Corp Sells 45,221 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,221 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.