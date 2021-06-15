50,000 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Theravance Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.14.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

