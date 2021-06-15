CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

ELDN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 151,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.83. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

