Salzhauer Michael Has $9.33 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 4.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. 631,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

