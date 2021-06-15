Salzhauer Michael Acquires 8,243 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,096,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 39,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

