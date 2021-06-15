Salzhauer Michael Invests $240,000 in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.08% of First Choice Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 19,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,158. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

