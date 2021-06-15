Old North State Trust LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 1,718,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16.

