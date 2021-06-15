CM Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CM Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 241,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,021,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,890. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

