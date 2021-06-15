CM Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial accounts for 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Financial worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

