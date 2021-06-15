CM Management LLC Acquires 10,795 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Republic Bancorp makes up 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,337,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $976.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

