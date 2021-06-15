Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

