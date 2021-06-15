Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 808 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.