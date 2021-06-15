DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $23.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,302. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.