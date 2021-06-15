Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $119.94

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

JACK traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $118.72. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

