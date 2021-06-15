Ampleforth Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $173.91 million and $8.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 242,653,886 coins and its circulating supply is 167,683,390 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

