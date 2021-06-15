Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,967,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $639,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,702. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

