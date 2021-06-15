Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

BAP stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,848. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

