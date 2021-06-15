Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,470 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,121,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

