Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $107.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,257 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $107,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.