Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 44,651 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,367,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $182,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

