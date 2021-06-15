eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eBay by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $169,078,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 19,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.