Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

