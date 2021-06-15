First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 42,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 74.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

