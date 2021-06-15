Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the May 13th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 359.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$61.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. Signify has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.