Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Target by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $115.23 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

