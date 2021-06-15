Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

