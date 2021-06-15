JT Stratford LLC Purchases Shares of 1,987 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

