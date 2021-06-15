Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 316,072 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,072 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $2,884,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

