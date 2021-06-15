The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,372,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 7.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $154,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.