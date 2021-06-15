Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,071 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 353,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 281,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $21.95.

