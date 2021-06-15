Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.