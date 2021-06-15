Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

