CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 907,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,354,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 670,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

