Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $714,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,888,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,151,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 715,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.